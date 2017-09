The Roundtable on Friday September 8, 2017 was bittersweet as Farm Broadcaster Jesse Harding shared her plans for the future. Harding joined the KRVN/Rural Radio Network in January 2015 and has filled her tenure with many trips and phones calls to conduct interviews, send reports and go on the air to share and inform listeners about the happenings and developments in Agriculture. Thanks Jesse and best wishes in your next steps!

Click below to hear Mid Day Roundtable from September 8, 2017.