More information has been released in a Harlan County accident that occurred Thursday morning. Sheriff Chris Becker says it was reported around 7:27am about 6 miles east of Oxford on Highway 136. A car, driven by 31-year-old Timothy Lundquist of Alma, left the roadway and into an embankment where it struck a tree. Lundquist was pronounced dead at the scene. Restraints were not in use and alcohol may have been a factor.