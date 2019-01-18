Hastings beef plant cited after employee severely burned by Ammonia

HASTINGS, NE – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Noah’s Ark Processors LLC – based in Hastings, Nebraska – for process safety management violations after an employee suffered severe burns caused by exposure to anhydrous ammonia, a gas used as an industrial refrigerant. The beef processing plant faces penalties of $182,926 for 16 serious safety violations.

OSHA cited the company for process safety management (PSM) program deficiencies, failing to guard roof openings, and electrical safety and lockout/tagout violations. The PSM standard requires employers to properly manage hazards associated with processes using highly hazardous chemicals.

“When employers fail to properly document procedures and control highly hazardous chemicals, there is the potential for unintentional releases that can result in serious and fatal injuries,” said Omaha Area Director Jeff Funke. “By implementing and sustaining workplace safety and health programs, employers can monitor their processes to ensure safeguards are in place to protect workers.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance.