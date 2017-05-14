Hastings College student receives Fulbright award

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Jordan Colony, a graduating senior from Hastings College, has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to teach English in Moldova from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Moldova, with a population of 3.6 million, is an Eastern European country situated between the Ukraine and Romania.

Colony, who is majoring in English and history, will support the teaching of English at a yet-to-be-determined host institution as part of her Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship. She will be placed in a region outside of the capital Chisinau, and may become the first ever English Teaching Assistantship in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Colony is one of more than 1,900 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, teach English and provide expertise abroad for the 2017-18 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

During her sophomore year, Colony spent a semester in Russia studying at Hastings College’s sister school, Pyatigorsk State University. The university in Russia is Hastings College’s first and longest-lasting international partner. Students may study for a semester or a year at Pyatigorsk for the same cost they pay to study in Hastings, and courses generally apply to their Hastings College degree program.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has given more than 370,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all areas while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 57 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 82 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright.