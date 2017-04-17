Hastings College to host Bobby Gottsch Jr. Memorial Rodeo

(Hastings, Nebraska) – The Bobby Gottsch Jr. Memorial Hastings College Rodeo will be held April 28 and 29 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

The first round of slack opens at 12 p.m. Friday, April 28, followed by the first performance at 7:00 p.m. Events on Saturday, April 29 begin with slack at 10:00 a.m. with finals at 6:00 p.m. Gates open one hour before each event at the fairgrounds, located at 947 S Baltimore Ave. in Hastings, Nebraska.

Admission is free for all students, while adult tickets are $10 per performance or $15 for a weekend pass. There is no charge to attend slack on Friday or Saturday. Hastings College students, faculty and staff who present a college ID will also be admitted free all weekend.

The Hastings College men’s team is currently ranked 5th and the women’s team 4th in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Great Plains Region.

Several individuals are also having great seasons, including Nolan Sybrant, an agri-business major from Bassett, Nebraska, who is first in the region in tie down roping, and Marshal Peterson, a math education major from Ashland, Nebraska, who is in fourth.

Tucker White, an agri-business major from Hershey, Nebraska, is in fifth place in team roping as the heeler.

Hastings College also has a large representation in other events, with three students in the top 10 for roping header, three more in the top 15 in breakaway roping.

The rodeo is named after the late Bobby Gottsch Jr., who was instrumental in forming the Hastings College Rodeo Team along with Jock Osborne, CEO of Industrial Irrigation.

More than 200 competitors attend the rodeo and perform events such as barrel racing, bareback riding, bull riding, team roping, goat tying, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping and steer wrestling.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) has sanctioned the rodeo, and those participating earn points that help them advance to the College National Finals Rodeo held in Casper, Wyoming.

The NIRA Great Plains Region standings can be found at collegerodeo.com.