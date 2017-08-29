Hastings College welcomes 136th class to campus

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Hastings College welcomed its 136th class and began the 2017-18 academic year on Monday, August 28.

Hastings College’s new president, Dr. Travis Feezell, recorded a video welcoming students to campus and highlighting some of the areas campus is focusing on during the coming year. The video is available by clicking the image below.

Other notes about the start of the 2017-18 academic year:

Hastings College welcomed the fifth-largest first-year class in its history to campus.

In its first year, the College’s new Honors Program is full with 17 students enrolled.

The Thrive Leadership Program, in its second year, expanded to include 28 students.

A new Exercise Science Lab was completed in the Kiewit Building.

The Communications Studies Department and Forensics team relocated to Kiewit, where they both have additional space to better serve students.

The Art and Media departments merged to form the Department of Visual Arts;

The College launched the Center for Applied Media Arts, which focuses on giving students hands-on experiences in video, photography, graphic design, social media, web design and more.

A new photography studio and Mac lab/classroom were created in the Gray Center.

The Physical Fitness Facility is undergoing an update with the installation of new lighting and flooring.

The Bronco Bookstore converted to a Follett store, which offers improved book pricing, book leasing options, online ordering and more.

The College launched several new apps — one for campus; one for it’s food service provider, which allows pre-ordering and food delivery; and one for laundry, so students know when washers and dryers are available.

The President’s office moved from Daugherty Center to the second floor of Hurley-Mac.