Hastings Fly-in to feature 1920’s Ford Tri-Motor

For Fathers Day, let Dad re-live the beginnings of airline travel with “The Tin Goose”

HASTINGS MUNICIPAL AIRPORT, HASTINGS, NE.— The Hastings EAA Chapter 544, along with the Hastings Airport Association and the City of Hastings will host an Airport Open House and Fly In Breakfast. The event is open to the public and will offer the public a close up look at the airport, the aircraft flying in, and rides on the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor.

An immaculate 1928 Ford Tri-Motor will be offering an opportunity for passengers to experience flight aboard the world’s first mass-produced airliner. During the Ford Tri-Motor Tour hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), passengers will travel back to the early days of what was considered luxurious commercial air travel.

The Ford Tri-Motor or the “Tin Goose” was first built by the Ford Motor Company in the late 1920s. This Ford Tri-Motor, owned by the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, and flown on tour through a lease agreement with EAA, was constructed in 1928 and has an intriguing history, with roles ranging from service as airliner over the Grand Canyon in the 1930s and later in Honduras, to a showpiece as part of the legendary Harrah’s auto and aircraft collection in Nevada.

This Tri-Motor can carry up to 10 passengers at a time, and every seat has a window. Passengers are

encouraged to bring a camera to record and share this experience. Tickets purchased in advance are $72 for

adults; walk up tickets are $77 and $52 for children 17 years old and under. Saturday breakfast is a free will

donation.

Fly In Breakfast and Airport Open House * Saturday June 15, 7am – 11am Tri Motor Rides – Hastings, NE * Hastings Municipal Airport * June 14-16, 2019 9am – 5pm

Book your spot on the historic “Tin Goose” through a secure flight-reservation system at www.flyhastings.com,

or at www.flytheford.org EAA’s Tri-Motor tour website. You can also pre-book a flight by calling 1-800-843-3612.