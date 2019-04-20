Hastings man appointed to District Court of the Ninth Judicial District

Lincoln, Neb. Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Andrew Butler of Hastings to the District Court of the Ninth Judicial District Thursday.

The 34 year old Butler is a Deputy County Attorney for Adams County. In this role, Butler has handled cases in a variety of criminal matters. Before his time as Deputy County Attorney for Adams County, Butler was an Associate Attorney at Butler, Voigt & Steward, P.C., Attorneys at Law in Kearney.

Butler holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Hastings College and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

Butler is active in his community serving on the board of directors for the Hastings Literacy Program and Southern Hills Realty Company. He also served on the board of directors of the Spouse Abuse Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hastings Area Ducks Unlimited. He has also been involved in the Hastings Noon Sertoma Service Club and the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Teresa Luther. The primary office location of this vacancy will be Grand Island, Hall County, Nebraska.