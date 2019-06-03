Hastings man arrested for sexually explicit conduct

JUNE 3, 2019 (HASTINGS, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Hastings man following the discovery of child pornography on a computer and cell phone.

On Friday, NSP was informed by the Grand Island Police Department that they had received a report of possible illegal activity involving a Hastings man. NSP Investigators continued the investigation in Hastings, finding thousands of images of child pornography on a computer, cell phone, and additional devices during a search of a home at 1201 E. 3rd Street in Hastings.

The suspect, Thomas Harlow, 52, was arrested Friday, May 31, for Sexually Explicit Conduct, a Class IIA Felony. He was lodged in Adams County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.