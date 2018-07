HASTINGS, Neb. – Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck collided with a train in south-central Nebraska.

The collision occurred a little before 10:15 a.m. Thursday, about 2 miles northwest of Hastings.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Mark Zimmerman was headed north when his pickup collided with the westbound train at a two-track crossing.

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Hastings.