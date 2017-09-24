Hastings’ Prairie Loft hosts 10th annual Harvestfest

The Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning in Hastings is hosting their 10th annual Harvestfest on Sunday October 1st from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. It will be held rain or shine and admission is free.

Featured activities include :

• Kids’ areas with farm-based activities, games, art, mud kitchen, pedal tractors, etc

• Program at 3:00pm with Chief Standing Bear

o Portrayed by Taylor Keen, member of the Omaha Tribe and Cherokee Nation

• More art vendors than ever before

o Jewelry, clothing, textiles, woodcraft, pottery, décor, face painting, henna tattoos, etc.

• Food trucks (hot dogs, kettle corn, coffee, cotton candy, smoothies, snow cones & more)

• Farm animals with Adams County 4-H

• Sheep shearing demonstrations plus baby goats, llamas and alpacas

• Modern and antique farm machinery displays and demos

o with Landmark Implement, Titan Machinery, and Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association

• Activities with Adams Central FFA and Platte River Recovery Implementation Program

• Music & dance for families with Andrew Adams

• Farmers market vendor with local produce, meats, jams, salsa & baked goods

Details and activity schedule can be found on the Prairie Loft Facebook page.

Pr