(VIDEO) Hastings repair shop destroyed in Friday fire

BY Associated Press | February 17, 2017
Massive fire destroyed at B G & S Transmission in downtown Hastings on Friday February 17, 2017. Photo courtesy of Brenda Livengood Hess.
RRN/ By Anthony Jacobsen. Fire destroyed the BG & S Transmission repair shop building in downtown Hastings on Friday February 17, 2017.

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Fire has destroyed a downtown Hastings building housing a transmission shop. The Hastings Tribune reports that the fire broke out Friday morning at BG&S Transmissions. Tim Dedrick and his son, Jeff, tell the newspaper they were on break when the fire started. They believe it was caused by a transmission flushing machine hooked to a vehicle on a lift in one of the bays.

The pair tried to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers, but the flames quickly grew out of control, engulfed the vehicle and spread to the building’s ceiling.

Firefighters briefly evacuated some nearby businesses, including the Hastings Tribune. No injuries were reported.

Six vehicles parked near the building and a few inside also were destroyed.

Video of BG & S Transmission fire in Hastings.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
