Hastings targeting leaks in repairing police station

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ A repair project at the police station in Hastings is targeting moisture: repairing the damage and preventing further leaks.

The Hastings Tribune reports that Mid-Continental Restoration Co., of Parkston, South Dakota, is expected to complete the work by Nov. 15. The project includes masonry repair, replacement of some windows, repair and replacement of gutters and downspouts, roof repair, and caulking.

Officials say the station was built in 1917 as a public elementary school and then was used by Hastings Catholic Schools as St. Michael’s Elementary. Its mission as a police station began in 2000.