Hastings To Host Rodeo Finals

Hastings, Neb. (June 9, 2019) The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 13-15 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Over 250 high school rodeo athletes will compete in twelve events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 14-20, where national champions will be crowned in each event.

Kearney boasts two event leaders headed to state: Gauge McBride leads the bareback riding, and Gus Franzen is in the lead in the steer wrestling. McBride will also compete in the saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Franzen has also qualified in the saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and team roping. Samuell Florell will ride saddle broncs at state, and Kinley Greenough will goat tie. Lexington sends three to state: Dalton Kunkee in the steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding; Weston Kunkee in the steer wrestling; and Joscelyn Soncksen in the breakaway roping, goat tying and pole bending. Hazard’s Cinch Heikel has qualified in the team roping. The twelve events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding. The Fnals, the culmination of 28 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 am and 6 pm on June 13-14, with the short round on June 15 at 1 pm.

After Thursday and Friday’s performances, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 15. The cutting will be held at 7:30 am on June 13-14, with the short round at 8 am on June 15. The 2019-2020 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 15. For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.