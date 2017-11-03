Hastings woman dead from injuries in crash

A two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Gibbon has resulted in the death of a Hastings woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office reports 28 year old Krystale Kendall died Thursday at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. An autopsy has been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. Next of kin have been notified.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 56th Road and Pawnee Road southeast of Gibbon, an intersection with no stop signs. The crash involved a southbound vehicle and eastbound vehicle. The eastbound vehicle was a 2007 GMC pickup driven by 28 year old Levi Warta of rural Gibbon. The southbound vehicle was a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by 19 year old Juan Lopez of Hastings. His passenger was Krystale Kendall.

The vehicles collided at the at the intersection and damaged a power pole at that location. All 3 persons were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Deputies were assisted by Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, CHI GSH paramedics, the Buffalo County Highway Department and the Kearney / Buffalo County accident investigation team. The investigation is continuing at this time.