HCHS nurse receives Caring Kind Award from Ne Hospital Assn

Diane Fegter, RN and Infection Control nurse at Harlan County Health System, has been chosen by her co-workers to receive the 2017 Nebraska Hospital Association Caring Kind Award. Elizabeth Miller, Director of Nursing at Harlan County Health System stated: “Diane is a pleasure to work beside. She cares deeply for her co-workers and community, and she is a terrific mentor and friend to anyone in need.” Diane has been a member of the HCHS family for 37 years.

Diane’s co-workers had this to say, “Diane has been a mentor to many. She is a valuable resource of knowledge and she is always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needs it. She is the definition of a team player. She always starts and ends her day by checking on her fellow co-workers to see where she can help. She shows compassion by expressing her appreciation to those around her. She is a big piece of the heart of HCHS.”

For more than 30 years, the Nebraska Hospital Association has been honored to bestow awards to Nebraska health care employees that have risen to the top by providing service excellence and dedication to their profession with the caring kind award. These award recipients commit themselves to the betterment of their hospitals and health systems, their customers, their coworkers and their communities. The Caring Kind Awards Luncheon was held on Friday, October 27, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista during the NHA Conference.