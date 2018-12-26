Head-on collision kills driver in northeast Nebraska

Hartington, Neb. — A driver was killed and four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 81 in Cedar County. Authorities say 82-year-old Marjorie Novak, of Hartington, was headed south in her pickup truck when it struck a northbound vehicle driven by a Yankton, South Dakota, man.

A second northbound vehicle, driven by 52-year-old Brenda Saltzman, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, then ran into the rear of the first.

Authorities say Novak was pronounced dead at the scene. The Yankton man and Saltzman and her two passengers were taken to hospitals.