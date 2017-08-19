Health alert ends at Pawnee lake; continues at others

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A health alert has ended at Pawnee Lake just west of Lincoln, but continues at other lakes.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it’s allowing the alert at Pawnee Lake to expire, two weeks after issuing the alert when testing detected toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms.

The department says health alerts continue at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Swan Creek Lake 5A in Saline County.

Visitors to those lakes should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe. People are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to drink lake water.