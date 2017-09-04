class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257555 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Health alert in effect for Bluestem Lake | KRVN Radio

Health alert in effect for Bluestem Lake

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | September 4, 2017
Home News Regional News
Health alert in effect for Bluestem Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. – A health alert remains in effect for Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County.

During water testing  last  week, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality detected elevated toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms in Bluestem Lake. Visitors to Bluestem State Recreation Area should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing, jet skiing, etc. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are OK. Dog owners are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to ingest lake water.

Lakes with beaches and those that allow power boating are tested weekly through the summer months.

A park permit is required of each vehicle entering Bluestem State Recreation Area.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments