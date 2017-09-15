Health Alert Issued for Kirkman’s Cove; Alert Ends at Bluestem Lake

Lincoln, Ne. — The state has issued a new health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Kirkman’s Cove in Richardson County. An alert has ended at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County.

Samples taken earlier this week at Kirkman’s Cove were above the state’s health alert threshold of 20 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin (a toxin released by certain species of blue-green algae.) The alert will continue at the lake for at least two more weeks, because lakes that are on health alert must have two consecutive weeks of readings below the threshold before the alert is discontinued. The alert has ended at Bluestem Lake, after two consecutive weeks of low readings.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 50 public lakes since the beginning of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for harmful algal blooms and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEQ’s web site, deq.ne.gov.

(For more information about potential health effects of harmful algal blooms, what to look for, and steps to avoid exposure, please refer to the attached Fact Sheet. To view the weekly data for the lakes sampled, go to http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg. nsf/Beaches2017.xsp. )