Health alerts issued for Rockford Lake and Wagon Train Lake; alert continues at Willow Creek

LINCOLN, Neb. – The state has issued new health alerts for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County and Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County.

An alert continues at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. The alert has ended at Harlan County Reservoir in Harlan County.

Samples taken earlier this week at the three lakes were above the state’s health alert threshold of 20 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin (a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.) The alerts will continue at the lakes for at least two more weeks, because lakes that are on health alert must have two consecutive weeks of readings below the threshold before the alert is discontinued.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 51 public lakes since the beginning of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly throughout the end of September.

Updated lake algae and bacteria levels are posted each week at deq.ne.gov.