Health officials: Don't chase a bat out of your home

BY Associated Press | September 5, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln-area health officials want people to refrain from chasing bats out of their homes.

Tim Timmons with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says that if people shoo out bats, they can’t be caught and tested for rabies. If someone in a house may have had contact with a bat, then he or she would need to undergo a rabies vaccine series as a precaution _ an expensive proposition.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 10 bats caught in the area have tested positive for rabies so far this year _ many more than the three or four that test positive most years.

