Healthcare employee accused in medication theft

Healthcare employee accused in medication theft

BY KRVN News | March 15, 2017
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Guadalupe Delgado.

The Lexington Police Department has arrested a 40-year-old Cozad woman who is suspected of taking medications prescribed to elderly patients of a Lexington healthcare facility. Cap. Paul Schwarz says it’s believed to have been occurring for a couple of months involving a healthcare facility employee. Guadalupe Delgado was arrested late Saturday night on charges of felony abuse of a vulnerable or disabled person and misdemeanor theft by deception. She was booked into the Dawson County Jail and bonded out Sunday afternoon.

