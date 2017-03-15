Healthcare employee accused in medication theft

The Lexington Police Department has arrested a 40-year-old Cozad woman who is suspected of taking medications prescribed to elderly patients of a Lexington healthcare facility. Cap. Paul Schwarz says it’s believed to have been occurring for a couple of months involving a healthcare facility employee. Guadalupe Delgado was arrested late Saturday night on charges of felony abuse of a vulnerable or disabled person and misdemeanor theft by deception. She was booked into the Dawson County Jail and bonded out Sunday afternoon.