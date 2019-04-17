Hearing to focus on preventing more Missouri River flooding

Omaha, Neb. — This spring’s massive flooding along the Missouri River unearthed bitter criticism of the federal agency that manages the river while devastating communities and causing more than $3 billion in damage.

The flooding and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ actions will be the focus of a U.S. Senate hearing in western Iowa on Wednesday and critics will demand the agency make flood control its top priority. But Congress would have to act to change the Corps’ priorities.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says the current river management policy needs to be fixed.

That sentiment is appealing in flood-damaged Midwestern states, but it may not be as popular with supporters of the Corps’ other priorities such as protecting endangered species.