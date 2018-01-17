Heartland Community Schools student wins If Kids Could Cure contest by Pfizer

HENDERSON, Neb. – A Heartland Community Schools fifth-grader has won a contest designed by Pfizer to help make the world a better place.

Tucker Robinson was honored Wednesday by Pfizer, Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, and his entire school for winning the If Kids Could Cure contest. Tucker began with the problem, Type 1 Diabetes, found the solution, and developed a winning idea.

Rachel Saffitz, of Pfizer, describes Tucker’s idea.

Tucker found inspiration for his idea from his uncle, who was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at just 10 years old.

Tucker was one of only two winners out of over 8,000 submissions from all across the United States.

Heartland Community Schools will receive a $15,000 grant for their science program and books for his classroom. While Tucker will receive a backpack filled with science supplies.

The contest was inspired by the Pfizer Dreaming of Cures ad, which tells the story of Rosemary Orciari, Quality Operations Site Lead at Pfizer. As a young girl, Rosemary was diagnosed with cancer and dreamed of a cure when she was in and out of the hospital. Once she became well, she dreamed of becoming a scientist to help find cures for others like herself. At Pfizer, she has worked on a variety of projects and seen the impact her work has had on the lives of others.