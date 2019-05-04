Help available for Homestead Exemption sign up

Lexington, Neb. — The Dawson County Assessor says members of his staff will be available at locations in several county villages and cities to help people sign up for a Homestead Exemption. County Assessor John Moore says the Homestead Exemption is based on a state-run program…

“It helps replace the property tax dollars for the folks that are 65 and older…although there are some exceptions for people who have disabilities, but those are fairly limited. But you have to be 65 and you have to be owner-occupant of the home that you’re in…and up to a point it will cover property tax…so a lot of people who are retired get a lot of good out of it.”

The Homestead Exemption replaces property taxes for those who qualify. This includes the home, a garage and a lot or acre of ground where the buildings are erected. Moore says in Dawson County alone, the Homestead Exemption replaces nearly $1 (M) million dollars in property taxes.

Moore says a homestead exemption is available to qualified disabled persons or qualified disabled veterans and their widow or widowers. Qualifications may hinge on income and residence value.

Moore says it would be help for those who want to apply to bring their 2018 Federal Income Tax forms and 1099 forms on social security or any income they received.

A staff member from the County Assessor’s office will be at each of the locations to accept and help complete forms for the program. The schedule includes:

May 6 — Overton Family Center, 8 a.m. – Noon;

May 7 — Cozad Grand Generation Center, 11:45 a.m. — 4 p.m.;

May 13 — Farnam Senior Center, 1-4 p.m.;

May 17 — Gothenburg Senior Center, Noon-4 p.m.