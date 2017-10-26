Help From Local Farmers Stifles Field Fire Near Henderson

HENDERSON, Neb. – A field fire near Henderson on Thursday was extinguished with the help of some local farmers.

Around 10:22 a.m., The Henderson Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a field fire just east of the Road 8 and Road Y intersection. Upon arrival by Henderson Fire, two local farmers had already begun discing a path, in the picked field, to help contain the flames. With wind speeds exceeding 40+ mph, Henderson Fire crew member David May, said the help from the farmers was crucial. Before the fire was extinguished, three more farmers arrived to help the fight.

After an hour of battling the blazes and roughly 30 acres affected, the fire was deemed extinguished.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a burn pile that was not correctly put out. No injuries were reported. Bradshaw Fire and Hampton Fire mutual aided.