Helpful Hunters

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program beginning Sept. 1 at 11 processor locations around the state.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says two more will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 1 and Nov. 16.

Hunters pay no processing costs for the processing. The program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions.

Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at the commission website or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 or teresa.lombard(at)nebraska.gov.