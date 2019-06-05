Henderson Legacy Square Open House set for June 23rd

HENDERSON, Neb. – One year of construction will soon culminate for Henderson Health Care’s new long term care facility, dubbed Legacy Square. On Sunday, June 23rd from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., the $8 million, 40-bed facility will be on full display to the public.

The afternoon will begin with a ceremony out front of the facility, located at 1621 Front Street, Henderson. Thereafter, attendees will be offered tours to view the entirety of Henderson Health Care’s newest addition. An addition that features amenities, such as conference & meeting rooms, family sitting rooms, an outdoor courtyard with a gazebo, large activities area, large spa room, a

beauty shop, a library, small private living areas equipped with fireplaces, two dining areas with kitchenettes, and many more luxuries.

No RSVP will be needed. Beverages and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Henderson Health Care looks forward to hosting you at Legacy Square’s Open House from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd.