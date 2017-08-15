Hendrix Genetics Celebrates Grand Opening in Grand Island

Hendrix Genetics celebrated the grand opening of their $40 million hatchery in Grand Island today. The Governor along with the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, and several of the company’s heads were on hand to cut the ribbon.

Hendrix Genetics is a company based out of the Netherlands and CEO, Antoon van den Berg, said today that when they started this project 2 years ago more or less, they were basically unknown. Since then, they have also decided to open a turkey hatchery in Beatrice.

The hatchery in Grand Island will provide roughly 11 percent of the layers in the United States. Managing Director of Layers globally, Servé Hermans, says they’re hoping to be operating at capacity, (25 million layers), a year from now.