(Audio) Henri Museum Opens Its Doors For Tourism Season

COZAD – Robert Henri was international known as a painter of everyday things and a great art teacher. His career began in the realm of impressionism, eventually developing his own style known as “urban realism.” Maybe his most important characteristic for Central Nebraskans is that he is from Cozad.

The Robert Henri Museum, in his hometown, opens its seasonal operation today (May 2). Visitors will be able to stroll through the building that Henri’s family, the Cozad’s, once lived and operated. Museum director Caroline Gaudreault said that the museum’s art gallery contains a large collection of Henri paintings.

“A few years ago we had a small collection of Henri art,” Gaudreault said, “it consisted of a few sketches and one large painting which was a copy of a Diego Velázquez painting. We didn’t realize what we had. Someone opened our eyes and since then we have built this art gallery that is climate controlled and state of the art. We know have the largest display of Robert Henri works in the world.”

Gaudreault says that Henri is important in the art world because he didn’t just paint the “beautiful” people.

“He really believed that beauty could be found in everything,” she said. “Most painters at the time were portraying the rich people, the beautiful people. Robert said ‘you think that this other side of life isn’t beautiful, that God made a mistake?’. He painted real life.”

One of the intriguing things about Robert Henri is his family history. Henri was born Robert Henry Cozad. However, because of some infamous family history he changed his name. By the way, Gaudreault would be happy to talk about that story too.

“If you really look at the history, John Cozad acted in self-defense,” she said.

As an added bonus, if you’re lucky, you might get to meet the ghost that reportedly lives in the hotel.

One of the best kept secrets in Nebraska . . . The Robert Henri Museum in Cozad.

