OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha’s zoo wants area residents to share their broken tree limbs as tasty treats for some animals.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium posted a Facebook request Monday for limbs downed during Sunday’s snowstorm.

The zoo says it can’t accept branches from trees treated with pesticides or from dead, dying or diseased trees. Tree species favored for the animals include birch, elm, hackberry, honey locust, linden, mulberry and willow.