class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398270 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Hershey Drowning | KRVN Radio

Hershey Drowning

BY Associated Press | July 27, 2019
Home News Regional News
Hershey Drowning

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) _ Sheriff’s deputies in western Nebraska say a 23-year-old man has died after falling into the North Platte River and becoming trapped in an irrigation gate.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that it received a report of a possible drown around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies and a rescue team responded and found 23-year-old Matthew Bruning’s body trapped underwater in the gate. His body was recovered a few hours later.
A witness told investigators that Bruning was standing on the gate structure when he fell in.
His death has been ruled an accident.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments