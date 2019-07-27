Hershey Drowning

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) _ Sheriff’s deputies in western Nebraska say a 23-year-old man has died after falling into the North Platte River and becoming trapped in an irrigation gate.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that it received a report of a possible drown around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies and a rescue team responded and found 23-year-old Matthew Bruning’s body trapped underwater in the gate. His body was recovered a few hours later.

A witness told investigators that Bruning was standing on the gate structure when he fell in.

His death has been ruled an accident.