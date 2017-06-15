class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242457 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Hershey Maintenance Superintendent Arrested | KRVN Radio

Hershey Maintenance Superintendent Arrested

BY Scott Foster | June 15, 2017
Ronnie Stewart Jr.

HERSHEY – The Maintenance Superintendent for Hershey was arrested Thursday morning by deputies from the  Lincoln County Sheriffs department.

The Lincoln County 911 Center received a report from Hershey, NE. of a man with a gun threatening people. Deputies responded to the 700 block of West Second Street in Hershey. A female reported her boyfriend assaulted her and was pointing a shotgun at another subject. The two victims were able to flee the scene prior to Deputies arriving.

Ronnie Stewart Jr. was arrested for 3rd degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

Stewart was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center, the investigation is ongoing.

