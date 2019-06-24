Hershey Male Arrested for Threats

On Sunday, June 23, around 4:30 p.m., Deputies responded to a disturbance in Hershey, NE. It was reported a male subject had threatened his grandmother with a knife.

Deputies located the elderly female hiding inside the house. She reported her grandson had threatened to kill her with a knife and burn down her house. Deputies located the knife in question and the grandson.

Deputies arrested 19 year old Deven Ward of Hershey for Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. Ward was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center.