Hershey Male Arrested for Threats | KRVN Radio

Hershey Male Arrested for Threats

BY Lincoln County Sheriff | June 24, 2019
On Sunday,  June 23,  around 4:30 p.m., Deputies responded to a disturbance in Hershey, NE. It was reported a male subject had threatened his grandmother with a knife.

Deputies located the elderly female hiding inside the house. She reported her grandson had threatened to kill her with a knife and burn down her house. Deputies located the knife in question and the grandson.

Deputies arrested 19 year old Deven Ward of Hershey for Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony.  Ward was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

