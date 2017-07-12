Hershey shooting and apparent suicide

A domestic situation turned deadly in Hershey Tuesday afternoon when a young man went to a residence where his girlfriend was staying. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office a woman had gone to her mother’s residence following an argument with her boyfriend at a different location. Around 1:55pm Tuesday the boyfriend came to the residence to see his girlfriend while in possession of a handgun. A struggle occurred with the mother’s boyfriend and the mother. The young male pulled a handgun and shot his girlfriend’s mother in the hand. All subjects attempted to flee the residence, the young male shot himself and died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names were not immediately released.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies located the deceased young male in the living room of the residence. The woman with the gunshot wound to her hand was located outside the residence. She was treated by Hershey First Responders and Sutherland Rescue, then transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte.