Hickman Man Dead After Bicycle Accident

ROCA, Neb. – On September 11, 2017 at approximately 9:59 am the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 15700 S. 67 Street on an injured bicyclist who was unresponsive and not breathing. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the bicyclist was pronounce deceased at the scene.

Through the investigation it found that Stephen Heilman of rural

Hickman, NE was traveling southbound on S. 67 Street when he fell off his Pedego electric bicycle and sustained injuries to his head, hands and knees from the fall. The investigation at the scene does not show that any other vehicle was involved during the incident. An autopsy has been order by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

During the time of the incident, Mr. Heilman was not wearing a helmet.