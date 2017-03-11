High school football star charged in sex trafficking case

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221424 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | March 11, 2017
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ A standout Nebraska high school football player has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.  Eighteen-year-old DeArch Stubblefield, a senior defensive back on the Bellevue West state championship team, was charged Friday in Sarpy County Court. He is being held without bail.

Court documents say Stubblefield sexually assaulted a teen between 12 and 16 years old and forced the teen to engage in sex trafficking between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.
Stubblefield’s next court hearing is set for March 28.
A Bellevue Public Schools spokeswoman says officials have not yet made a decision on Stubblefield’s student status.
A voice message left with the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Stubblefield, was not immediately returned Saturday.

