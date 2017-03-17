(AUDIO) High school juniors attend Dawson County Career/College Exploration Day

The Dawson County Fairgrounds hosted 400 young people on Wednesday who took part in Dawson County Career/College Exploration Day. 17 year old Sarah Ripp of Sumner was among the students who attended the event…

“I learned a little bit more about veterinary sciences and my options at the NCTA booth and I’m actually taking classes there now online and it was nice to get to see and talk about my further steps about going to college there.”

Ripp says events like this help young people trying to decide on a career…

16 year old Jasmine Vasquez of Sumner was pleased with the dozens of booths available for students to meet business and college representatives to learn about careers….

RRN/Ricky Barnes DVM Professor Veterinary Technology at NCTA & Hunter Swartz of Cozad

17 year old Hunter Swartz attends Cozad High School and is very interested in attending classes at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis to study veterinary technology…

17 year old Darrin Hunt attends Elm Creek High School and was pleased to be able to talk with people who could help him with his career options….

Dawson County High school juniors had the chance to visit dozens of booths to talk to business, college, law enforcement and Nebraska National Guard representatives about careers and educational opportunities. The event was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Dawson Area Development and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.