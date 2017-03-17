class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222578 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) High school juniors attend Dawson County Career/College Exploration Day

BY Bob Brogan | March 17, 2017
RRN/Ricky Barnes DVM Professor Veterinary Technology at NCTA & Cozad High School Junior Hunter Swartz

The Dawson County Fairgrounds hosted 400 young people on Wednesday who took part in Dawson County Career/College Exploration Day. 17 year old Sarah Ripp  of Sumner was among the students who attended the event…

RRN/Sarah Ripp of Sumner

“I learned a little bit more about veterinary sciences and my options at the NCTA booth and I’m actually taking classes there now online and it was nice to get to see and talk about my further steps about going to college there.”

Ripp says events like this help young people trying to decide on a  career…   

RRN/Jasmine Vasquez of Sumner

16 year old Jasmine  Vasquez of Sumner  was pleased with the dozens of booths available for students to meet business and college representatives to learn about careers….

RRN/Ricky Barnes DVM Professor Veterinary Technology at NCTA &  Hunter Swartz  of Cozad

17 year old Hunter Swartz attends  Cozad High School  and is very interested in attending classes at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis to study veterinary technology…

RRN/Darrin Hunt of Elm Creek

17 year old Darrin Hunt attends Elm Creek High School and was pleased to be able to talk with people who could help him with his career options….

Dawson County High school juniors had the chance to visit dozens of booths to talk to business, college, law enforcement and Nebraska National Guard representatives about careers and educational opportunities. The event was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Dawson Area Development and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

 

