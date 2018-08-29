class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332045 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
High-speed internet access to expand in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | August 29, 2018
Lincoln, Neb.  — The Federal Communications Commission says nearly 9,000 rural Nebraska homes and businesses will be getting access to high-speed internet for the first time.

The commission says four companies will receive more than $41 million from the Connect America Fund to expand broadband internet in dozens of Nebraska counties over the next 10 years.

Most of the money will go to AMG Technology Investment Group LLC, which does business as Nextlink Internet. It will provide the new service to all but about 130 of the 8,900 properties.

