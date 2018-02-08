Historic Downtown Registry Meetings in Cozad and Hastings

LINCOLN– Staff members from the Nebraska State Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a public information meeting to discuss developing a National Register of Historic Places nomination for Hastings and Cozad Downtown districts. The meetings will be held at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Hastings at the City Hall at 220 N Hastings Ave, and on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Cozad Development Corporation, 121 West 9th Street, Suite E, in Cozad.

David Calease, National Register Program Coordinator for the Nebraska State Historical Society, is inviting the public and business owners within the proposed area to come to the meeting to learn about the National Register of Historic Places program, why the Hastings and Cozad Downtown districts are eligible, and the benefits of designation. In Hastings, the proposed district includes approximately 100 properties roughly bounded by 3rd Street on the north, railroad tracks on the south, N. Lexington Avenue on the west, and N. Colorado Avenue on the east. The proposed district in Cozad includes approximately 35-40 properties roughly one block north and one block south of 8th Street, from H Street on the west to F Street on the east.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation. It is part of a national program to coordinate and support local and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the nation’s historic and archeological resources. The National Register was developed to recognize historic places and their role in contributing to our country’s heritage. Properties listed in the National Register either individually or as contributing to a historic district are eligible for State and Federal tax incentives.

For more information on the National Register program in Nebraska, contact the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office at the Nebraska State Historical Society at (402) 471-4775 or visit history.nebraska.gov.

Click to hear conversation with David Calease