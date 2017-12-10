History of the Nebraska State Capitol talk in Broken Bow

Broken Bow, Ne. — Jim McKee will present a program — The History of the Nebraska State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Custer County Museum, 445 South 9th Ave. The presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Custer County Historical Society-Museum as a part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

This slide-illustrated program tells the story of Nebraska’s two territorial capitol buildings in Omaha and three state capitols in Lincoln.

Nebraska’s present capitol, built between 1922 and 1932, will be discussed in detail from the design contest ultimately won by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue, through its being named one of the ten most beautiful buildings in the world, one of the ten best built buildings in the world to one of the 50 most memorable works of architecture in the world.

Jim McKee is owner of Lee Booksellers. He is the author of more than 1,400 articles and books on Lincoln and Nebraska history and numismatics including “Lincoln: A Photographic History,” “Visions of Lincoln,” “Lincoln: The Prairie Capital,” “Havelock: A Photo History and Walking Tour,” and “Remember When.”

His weekly history column has appeared in the Lincoln Journal-Star Sunday newspaper since 1993. He has been a local history adjunct professor at Southeast Community College in Lincoln since 1970. He presents about 50 talks a year to church, civic, professional and historical groups.

The History of the Nebraska State Capitol by Jim McKee, is one of the approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers’ bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, access the website at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone (402) 474-2131, fax (402) 474-4852 or email info@humanitiesnebraska.org.

This presentation is sponsored by the Custer County Historical Society. After the program, the Custer County Historical Museum will be open to see the Wescott, Gibbons and Bragg General Store Exhibit. This is from the Comstock area of Custer County.

The museum’s Solomon D. Butcher Photo Gallery depicts the pioneer life and spirit that settled the county in the early years. There are several other areas of the Museum that may be of interest to just about anyone.

This is a free event open to the public.

For more information contact: Custer County Museum

308-872-2203 or cchs4@live.com