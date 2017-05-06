Hitchcock County accident involving sheriff’s unit and motorcycle

A law enforcement patrol unit and motorcycle collided at a southwest Nebraska intersection Friday afternoon resulting in one injury. It occurred around 3:16pm at the junction of Highways 24 and 34, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Trooper Ryan Hayes says 58-year-old Brian Buhr of McCook was driving westbound when it struck a Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit that had pulled out in front of him. Trooper Hayes says Deputy Thomas Jones, 46 of Stratton, was traveling southbound and had stopped at the stop sign when he apparently didn’t see the motorcycle and proceeded into the intersection.

Buhr was transported to McCook Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Dep. Jones was uninjured. There were no citations issued at the scene but, reports will be submitted to the Hitchcock County Attorney’s Office.