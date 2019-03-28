Holdrege double-murder case bound over to District Court

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday in Phelps County Court for a 45-year-old Holdrege man accused in the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of another on February 21, 2019. Manuel Gomez is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder for allegedly killing 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers. He is also accused of First Degree Assault in the shooting of 64-year-old Doyle Morse.

County Judge Timothy Hoeft received 10 items into evidence during the hearing and testimony was heard from four witnesses for the prosecution and one for the defense. At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Hoeft found enough probable cause to continue the case and bound it over to Phelps County District Court. He continued his previous ruling that Gomez be held without bond and dismissed a misdemeanor charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. The remaining seven charges against Gomez are felonies.