class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375514 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Holdrege double-murder case bound over to District Court | KRVN Radio

Holdrege double-murder case bound over to District Court

BY KRVN News | March 28, 2019
Home News Regional News
Holdrege double-murder case bound over to District Court
Courtesy/ Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub. Manuel Gomez talks at the defense table with his attorney Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy at hearing on Wednesday March 27, 2019. .
Courtesy/ Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub
Doug Warner, an attorney with Nebraska Attorney General’s Office
questioning Waldene Stockwell, a resident at Sunrise View Apartments who testified during hearing on Wednesday March 27, 2019.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday in Phelps County Court for a 45-year-old Holdrege man accused in the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of another on February 21, 2019. Manuel Gomez is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder for allegedly killing 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers. He is also accused of First Degree Assault in the shooting of 64-year-old Doyle Morse.

County Judge Timothy Hoeft received 10 items into evidence during the hearing and testimony was heard from four witnesses for the prosecution and one for the defense. At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Hoeft found enough probable cause to continue the case and bound it over to Phelps County District Court. He continued his previous ruling that Gomez be held without bond and dismissed a misdemeanor charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. The remaining seven charges against Gomez are felonies.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments