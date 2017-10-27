Holdrege man arrested following Kearney pursuit

A late night pursuit in Kearney resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old Holdrege man. According to the Kearney Police Department, it started around 11:17pm Thursday night as an officer attempted to stop a pickup for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and they drove through a wooden fence, a pasture and then back onto streets again. The suspect vehicle then drove off the street, through a fence and into a field until it struck a drainage ditch and abruptly stopped.

A female occupant was transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Another occupant fled the scene and was later found hiding by lying face down about 100 yards away from the accident. He was identified as James R. Covey and taken into custody for a felony warrant from Phelps County. He was also taken to CHI Good Samaritan with minor injuries and then lodged at the Buffalo County jail. The investigation continues to determine who was actually driving the pickup during the pursuit.