Holdrege man dies in pedestrian/vehicle accident

The Holdrege Police Department reports that an 86-year-old Holdrege man died Wednesday afternoon in a pedestrian/vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 183 and West 7th Avenue. Police Chief Dennis DaMoude says it occured around 5:02pm as Aldon Thieszen was crossing the street. He was struck by a car driven by 23-year-old Cattrina Stock from Republican City.

Officers from the Holdrege Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Holdrege Rescue Unit and the Phelps Memorial Advanced Life Support Rescue Unit responded to the scene. Members of the public assisted law enforcement in giving CPR at the scene until the rescue units arrived. Thieszen was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center where he later died. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the accident reconstruction and the investigation is continuing.