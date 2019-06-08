Holdrege Police Department Click it or Ticket

The Holdrege Police Dept. participated in the Click it or Ticket Campaign from Monday May 20th through Sunday June 2nd.

Police Chief Dennis DaMoude said officers did a pre survey of seat belt usage in which seat belts usage was observed and recorded in three separate locations on Holdrege streets. The pre enforcement survey indicated seat belt usage at 59%. The post enforcement survey was conducted at the same locations and times after the grant ended with seat belt usage at 75% an increase of 16%.

72 traffic stops were made during the grant period. There were 18 citations given to include Driving Under Suspension, 2 seat belt citations, 5 speeding, 2 Minor in Possession, 1 contributing alcohol to minors, 1 registration violation, 5 expired license plates and 1 no insurance cite.

65 different warning violations were given for speeding, headlight violations, license plate violations, careless driving, stop light, failure to yield, insurance, engine brake, taillight and turning violations.

The grant was provided by the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office Nebraska and the Holdrege Police Department is eligible to be reimbursed $1,000.00 for overtime for participating in the grant.

The Holdrege Police Department would like to remind drivers of the changes in the Nebraska Child Passenger Safety Laws starting January 1, 2019.

* Children must ride rear facing up to age 2 or until they reach the upper weight of height limit allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

* All children up to age 8 must ride secured correctly in a federally-approved car seat or booster seat.

* Children up to age 8 must ride in the back seat, as long as there is a back seat equipped with a seatbelt and is not already occupied by other children under eight years of age.

*Children ages 8 to 18 must ride secured in a seat belt or child safety seat (belt positioning booster)

Violations carry a $25.00 fine plus associated court costs and 1 point may be assessed against the operator’s driving record. (Statute # 60-6,267)

Studies continue to show drivers, passengers wearing seat belts and children placed in safety seats reduce the likelihood of serious injury if involved in a motor vehicle crash. Drivers and passengers in vehicles are encouraged to use their seat belt as it is the single most preventative action that can be taken to reduce injuries and death while riding in motor vehicle.