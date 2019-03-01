Holdrege shooting suspect continues to be held without bail

Phelps County Attorney Tim Hoeft did not make any changes to a previous order that a Holdrege homicide suspect continue to be held without bail. Forty-five-year-old Manuel Gomez is being held in the Phelps County Jail on two charges of First Degree Murder and one count of First Degree Assault among other charges stemming a shootings in Holdrege on February 21st. During a hearing on Friday afternoon, Judge Hoeft said he would be making no changes to the no bond condition because of the nature of the offenses and the threat of safety to victims and witnesses.

A preliminary hearing for Gomez was set for March 27th at 1:00pm. Deputy Phelps County Attorney Natalie Nelsen said she intended to call three witnesses at the hearing. Assisting Nelsen in the prosecution is Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry and Jason Bergevin with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Gomez is being represented by Defense Attorney Nancy Freburg and Jeff Pickens with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

Gomez also faces three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He is accused in the shooting deaths of 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers. He is also accused of shooting 64-year-old attorney Doyle Morse in the abdomen. Gomez was a client of Morse.