Holdrege Student Removed

HOLDREGE – In an all too often refrain, violence or the threat of violence has appeared in Central Nebraska. Recently, Holdrege Public Schools removed a student for safety reasons.

With the help of the Holdrege Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, Holdrege Public School officials have investigated a situation in which there was an alleged threat or threats made by a Holdrege High School student. This threat or threats were made toward a small number students and teachers. The student in question has been removed from Holdrege High School and both school administration and law enforcement feel as though there is no safety concerns whatsoever at Holdrege High School, Middle School, or Elementary.

Holdrege Superintendent, Todd Hilyard said he believes his school is very safe at this time.

“From the school perspective,” Hilyard said, “we feel like all of our facilities are safer now then they have ever been. This is due to a large amount of research on school safety, staff training and changes in protocols in regards to school safety. We believe that priority number one to insure a safe school environment is for our students to have a meaningful relationships with other students and adults at school. There is power in feeling connected and respected by student peers and staff members. We believe that this feeling also encourages students to report things to school staff if they notice peers with any sort of troubling behavior. Our students did an excellent job of doing just this.”

Hilyard continued, saying that, “threats, even those made in jest, have no place in today’s environment”. He encouraged parents to talk to their children about this topic and remind them that there could be serious consequences at school and with law enforcement.