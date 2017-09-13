Home Agency Donates to Gothenburg Y Project

GOTHENBURG – Home Agency owners, Jim and Sharri Baldonado, announced that their family along with The Home Agency are donating $100,000 to the Gothenburg Health Foundation to build the Gothenburg YMCA.

“The Baldonado family along with the Home Agency is known for their philanthropic culture in Gothenburg and nearby communities,” states Becky Jobman, Gothenburg Health Foundation Director, “It’s heartwarming to see a local business step up to this level of generosity in a way that will benefit Gothenburg for generations to come.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Gothenburg YMCA project,” remarked Jim Baldonado. “Since 1990, The Home Agency has had a presence in Gothenburg, building many great relationships and business partners. Gothenburg has played a significant role in our success and ability to grow into being one of the largest writers of crop insurance in the nation, we are excited for this opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to us. We are committed to Gothenburg and see this as a special occasion to intentionally invest in the community’s future. We also hope this encourages others in Gothenburg to step up and help fund this great project.”

The Home Agency is using this opportunity to honor the memory of Gothenburg Sergeant Glenn Haas. When completed, the YMCA will feature a tribute memorializing Sergeant Haas on behalf of the Home Agency. “I didn’t get to know Mr. Haas very well as he was killed six months after we opened our office in Gothenburg,” states Baldonado. “His wife, Janet Haas, has been a very important part of our success in Gothenburg and we feel like this is something Janet and her family will be very proud of.”

Groundbreaking for the $4.95 million project has occurred and completion is scheduled for April 2018. This contribution from The Home Agency moves the fundraising needle past $4.3 million leaving less than $650,000 to fundraise. The YMCA will be connected to Gothenburg Health as part of a joint project featuring a hospital renovation.